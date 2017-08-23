Ethel Mutharika maternity wing turned into death trap under minister of health Atupele Muluzi

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)—The Ethel Mutharika maternity wing at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) has turned into a death trap as a number of women and babies are losing their lives following the KCH management’s negligence.

The development comes just a month after a legal scholar Atupele Muluzi replaced Peter Kumpalume, a medical doctor by profession, as Minister of Health.

Malawian Watchdog understands that the KCH management allocates young nurses on attachment without midwifery experience to the wing.

“KCH management is to blame. Young nurses on attachment are all over in the wing. The problem is that we have a minister who is not well conversant with the health issues,” said one KCH employee who spoke strictly on condition of anonymity.

The appointment of Muluzi as health minister was vehemently opposed by commentators as Kumpalume was the only minister who was rated highly in terms of performance in the cabinet.

Muluzi is reportedly to have given that crucial cabinet position in a bid to put him on the limelight as he is groomed for running mate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2019 general elections.