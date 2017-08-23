DPP defeated; St Pius Catholic Church hall to host Transformation Alliance national conference  

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Efforts by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to have Political movement Transformation Alliance (TA) national conference canceled have hit a snag as St Pius Catholic Church management have allowed hosting the conference at their hall.

The conference is scheduled for 25th August 2017.

T.A had earlier booked College of Medicine (CoM) hall for the conference but the management of CoM canceled the venue booking at an eleventh hour without giving concrete reasons.

It was later revealed that DPP top official Charles Mchacha was behind the cancellation.

TA Chairperson Moses Kunkuyu confirmed in an interview with local media on Tuesday that indeed they have secured a new venue for their conference with only three days to go.

“I can confirm that we have secured a new place for our forthcoming national conference and the place is St. Pius Catholic Church Hall and we thank them for offering us this opportunity,” said Kunkuyu.

He further said this will also ease logistical challenges since the new venue is close to the College of Medicine where they had earlier booked.

“We believe it will be easy for all our delegates because the place is not far from where we booked previously so we won’t have many challenges,” said Kunkuyu.

The TA Leader still expressed concern with the action of the ruling DPP whom he says are abusing their powers.

Meanwhile, Kunkuyu has confirmed that everything is set and will go according to plan.

The conference is expected to attract delegates from both the local and international political platforms.