Ex-girlfriend Killer arrested

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Arthur M’dala, who is suspected to have stabbed his ex-girlfriend, has been arrested by Malawi police in Thyolo on Tuesday.

M’dala killed his ex-girlfriend Mirriam Siula on Saturday at Chilinde Township in Lilongwe on Saturday.

M’dala was arrested by Goliati police unit in Thyolo district where he was hiding at Mukhwela Rest House.

M’dala is reported to have traveled to the Capital City from Blantyre, where he is based, to meet with his ex-friend after indicating that he had an issue to discuss with her.

Initially, M’dala had requested the deceased to travel to Blantyre, but the ex-girlfriend refused to do so.

It is understood that it was at this point that suspect resolved to follow her.

It is believed that upon arrival at the deceased’s residence, M’dala asked for a glass of water but the unsuspecting ex-girlfriend handed over the glass of water, the suspect fished out a knife and stabbed her on the stomach and fore-arm and immediately left the place.

She was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where she is said to have been pronounced dead upon arrival.

M’dala is expected to appear in court soon to answer murder charges.