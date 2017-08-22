Bushiri’s ECG in Chikwawa embarks on mass crusades to shame the devil

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church in Chikwawa has embarked on mass crusades across the district despite being asked to vacate the area by Paramount Chief Lundu.

Paramount Chief Lundu was recently quoted at a rally as ordering the ECG Church to move out of the district claiming it promotes Satanism, an allegation which ECG church officials in the district rejected as malice.

Speaking on Saturday after a crusade at Namalindi Primary School under Traditional Authority (T/A) Katunga in Chikwawa District, Ida Kamtuwanje, who is ECG’s Resident Cluster Pastor in the district said the gatherings were aimed at bringing the message and love of God to the people.

She said through the services, it was evident that the church and its teachings were received among communities in the district.

“We have so far conducted several crusades in the area of Chief Chapananga and Katunga peacefully as scores of people graced our prayers. As ECG, we would like to make people aware that the church was here, is here and will continue being here. We are not shaken for we are here to serve the true God of Major 1 who created everyone in his own image and is the one who gives leadership to others and takes it to others whenever he wishes to,” she said.

Kamtuwanje said people of Chikwawa should expect more from ECG as the church will continue to bring messages of hope and salvation to the people.

“We are not moving out of the district because we believe that those that go against us are in the same image with us and that of God and in the end we are all serving the same God,” she pointed out.

Commenting on the crusades, Joyce Katebula and Kizito Siliya who patronized the services urged fellow communities and other local leaders to take ECG as any other religious gathering and stop painting a bad name to it.

On his part, ECG home cell leader in Chikwawa, Charles Makhaza said the crusades were a success and that was owed to God.

“We lived in fear, we were faced with challenges but God controls everything. Peace seems to reign and many people have joined the church which is currently growing,” said Makhaza.