Malawian man stabs ex-girlfriend to death

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Malawian man identified as Arthur M’dala, 35, gruesomely murdered his ex-girlfriend Mirriam Siula on Saturday evening around Chilinde Primary School in Lilongwe, Malawian Watchdog has established.

According to Kawale Police, on the material date, the suspect called the deceased on the pretext that he had something very important to tell her but the deceased denied and told the murderer to come to her campus.

“While there, the suspect asked for a grass of water but before the deceased delivered the water, she was stabbed with a knife on the chest and fore arm by the suspect who immediately ran away.

“She was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival,” police report indicated.

Siula was working as cashier at Victoria Forex Bureau.

The suspect is currently at large and police have already launched manhunt.