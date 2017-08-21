Forthcoming Transformation Alliance conference gets morale booster as Chanco graduate drops song in support of its agenda

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—The forthcoming Transformation Alliance Conference, slated for 25th August, 2017, is promising fireworks despite the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) efforts to frustrate the event as Chancellor College graduate Fungai Mutsinze has just dropped a song in support of the political movement.

The conference was supposed to be held at College of Medicine (CoM) but the institution management canceled the booking at an eleventh hour, a development which some sources have confirmed that has been influenced by top DPP officials.

However, the T.A’s agenda seems to have support from the general public and Mutsinze’s song says it all.

The song narrates the challenges facing the country such as nepotism, corruption and blackouts among others.

Mutsinze further calls Malawians to wake up and reclaim their destiny.

“as Malawians, we seem to know only where we are coming from but sadly have no clue of where we are going,” goes the first stanza of the song.

In the song, Mutsinze says those who boast an assortment of education qualifications have proved to have no answers to problems rocking the country, which affect greatly the ordinary citizens.

Mutsinze also sings against the bad habits of political leaders who practice tribalistic tendencies and selfishness as well as corrupt minds.

The musician went on to sing in different local languages like Lhomwe, Sena, Tumbuka and Yao as he ends the song with an emphasis on the need to change now for a better Malawi which happens to be TA’s slogan of “Nthawi ndi Ino, Malawi Amene Tikufuna” (Now is the Time, The Malawi We Want).

The artist said the song is self-explanatory and he is expressing views that every well meaning Malawian would want to listen to.

The song has since been adopted as an anthem for TA and it is currently being used in its promo for the forthcoming conference to be

held in Blantyre on August 25.

Commenting on the song, TA Spokesperson Leonard Chimbanga said the song is a reflection of reality on the ground.

“Fungai has done what we would urge every Malawian to do in his or her own way and skill to ensure that the message of anguish and despair among Malawians is amplified and heard so that together we explore ways of solving these problems,” said Chimbanga.

“The guy has a visual challenge but he has proven in this song that he sees more than many of us do” added Chimbanga.

Coincidentally, Fungai’s route of further studies is a Masters degree in Political sciences.

Currently, the song is trending on social media and some local radio stations.

Transformation Alliance is a brainchild of former cabinet minister in the Joyce Banda’s administration, Moses Kunkuyu.