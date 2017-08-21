Alfred Manyozo gets four-game ban as Wanderers fined K500 000

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Alfred Manyozo Junior of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will have to sit out of four TNM Super League games after raging at referee’s decision during the Carlsberg Cup quarter-final match against Blue Eagles in Lilongwe last week.

The Nomads have also been ordered to pay K500 000 for failing to control their supporters who resorted to throwing objects in the pitch, in their apparent protest against a referee’s decision.

According to a letter signed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, Wanderers must pay the fine before their next fixture.

“Be Forward Wanderers was found guilty of failing to take precautionary measures to control their supporters from throwing objects into the pitch and towards the second assistant referee. This disturbed the normal flow of the match as the match was stopped for five minutes, thereby bringing the game of football into disrepute. In line with article 24.21 of the Carlsberg Cup rules and regulations, Wanderers FC is fined K500 000.

“Wanderers Captain, Alfred Manyozo, was found guilty of inciting crowd trouble as his actions in protesting the referees’ decision led to the throwing of objects into the pitch. In line with article 24.21 of the 2017 Carlsberg Cup rules and regulations, Manyozo is banned for four matches,” reads part of the letter.

Wanderers won the game 3-2 through post-match penalties, after a one-all draw in regulation time. They will meet Moayale in the semi-final, while their arch-rivals Nyasa Big Bullets beat Cobbe Barracks to date Red Lions in the semi-final.