Transformation Alliance denied venue at College of Medicine

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—College of Medicine (CoM) has cancelled the venue booking by the Malawi’s vocal political movement Transformation (T.A) at an eleventh hour citing noise as a concern as the students are on campus now.

Leader of the grouping, Moses Kunkuyu, confirmed receiving communication in an

interview with local media.

“I can confirm that College of Medicine called us at this eleventh hour to inform us that they can’t allow us to use their venue anymore citing noise as a concern since they have their students on campus now. They also claim that the booking did not elaborate the nature of the business but we wonder how could the whole management of College of Medicine really hired out the venue without asking what it was to be used for,” said Kunkuyu.

He further wondered why they gave them the nod in the first place.

“We met them before the booking then after the payment was made, we met them to look at the set up that we are going to use on the conference day and those who are going to do the decorations, Public Address System and general protocol set up. We have been to the venue three times,” revealed Kunkuyu.

He said they are surprised that with all the meetings, they did not know what sought of an event it was going to be.

Kunkuyu admitted that the change will greatly affect their programme.

“We have been affected heavily since we already had our final preparatory meeting and to hold another meeting and re do the logistics, it will not be easy. We have already paid transport, lodging and other arrangements not only for Malawi delegates but foreign as well,” said the Transformation Alliance leader.

He however expressed optimism that they will secure a new venue.

“We have no venue at the moment but I want to encourage all delegates that we are going to get a venue. We chose College of Medicine as a

central area and conducive befitting the calibre of people that we have invited who include officials from the ruling party and other political parties.We are hopeful that God will make a way” he said.

Kunkuyu however suspects COM decision is politically motivated.

“The caller simply said they can’t allow us anymore and pressed to give convincing reasons, she said her boss was better placed to give more details. I know that this is political and we are told that the order is from her top bosses and its the bosses who can say more,” he said.

He added: “Our business is intact regardless of where it will be transacted but we are not fazed by that we know the Political systems

we are dealing with in this country and we know there could be more but this makes our transformation agenda more timely and relevant.

“This was an opportunity for those in authority to show that they are part of the country’s democratisation process by allowing us to use facilities over which they have control which unfortunately isn’t the

case,” concluded Kunkuyu.

Meanwhile, well-placed sources have indicated that the COM Management has been forced to cancel T.A’s venue booking by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha.