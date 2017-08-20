Silver Strikers’ Kondwani Mwaira stuns Civo with late strike

LILONGWE—(MalawianWatchdog)—The emerging enterprising striker Kondwani Mwaira scored in the last minute of the added time, as Silver Strikers handed Civo Sporting Club a painful 2-1 defeat on Sunday to send out a title warning to all TNM Super League giants.

The game, played before a huge crowd at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe saw the Civo players dishing first class performance. However, it was Silver that scored first just after some few minutes into the game through Mathews Sibale.

It was 1-0 as the two teams went to recess. But come second half, Civo dominated the proceedings, reducing the bankers to mere spectators and goalkeeper Bright Munthali was a busiest man in the field of play, saving shots which were coming back to back.

Civo’s hardwork paid them some minutes into the second half as they secured an equalizer, making it 1-1. The goal raised the temple of the game with Silver playing under pressure. But the gods were not on Civo’s side as Kondwani Mwaira scored in the very last minute, thereby sending the Bankers’ supporters into wild celebration.

It was 2-1 in favour of Silver after the last whistle and all Civo players were seen crying, a clear indication that it was a painful defeat.

Captain for Silver Strikers Young Chimodzi thanked his fellow players for showing determination to win the game.

The result means that Silver Strikers have taken over Be Forward Wanderers on first position of the TNM Super League with 32 points. But Wanderers have a game in hand.