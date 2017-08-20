Mutharika pledges support to Cobbe Barracks; MDF vehicles coming next week

ZOMBA-(MalawianWatchdog)—President Peter Mutharika has pledged to renovate Cobbe Barracks which is in a dilapidated state after several years without maintenance.

Mutharika made the pledge when the toured the Barracks in the old Capital City of Zomba.

He also revealed that motor vehicles which government has bought for Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will start arriving in the country in two weeks’ time.

According to the president, the men in uniform play a pivotal role in safeguarding the country hence they have to have perfect means of transport.

He said shortage of motor vehicles derails the performance of the soldiers which is bad for the country.

Speaking at the same function, MDF Commander General Griffin Supuni Phiri asked Mutharika to construct new houses for the soldiers.

Phiri said the soldiers are using old houses which are in bad condition.

He further hailed Malawi Defence Force soldiers for being disciplined. The army general said Malawi soldiers are also hailed in countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast where they go for peacekeeping mission.

Among other dignitaries who accompanied Mutharika include Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara.