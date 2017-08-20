MCP ready to transform Malawi says President Chakwera

The president of MCP, Rt. Hon. Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, on Saturday, August 19, 2017, held a rally at Balaka Primary School ground.

Speaking to the crowd that gathered, Chakwera encouraged people to look at MCP as the hope of the nation, and that it has plans to resuscitate the agriculture sector so that we become self-reliant, deal with corruption, construct modern roads that will reduce roads accidents, create jobs for our youths and promote education.

On people joining the party, Chakwera said MCP has an open-door policy where people should freely join and those who wish to leave they leave without causing troubles. MCP is a democratic party. The power to choose who to lead is in the hands of the people at the grassroots. As a democratic party, a convention will be held very shortly.

Dr. Chakwera encouraged people not to listen to people who are spreading rumors that he wants to turn this country into a Christian country, and that Hon. Mia has joined MCP he will turn Malawi into Islamic state. Chakwera said he worked with Muslims when he was the Chairperson of Evangelical association of Malawi so these statements are baseless.

He reminded people that Kamuzu promoted oneness

Speaking earlier, Traditional leader Mtenga representing T/ A Msamala, welcomed the president and all those present, emphasizing that people need change in this country as things are not ok.

The District Chairperson for Balaka, Hon. Mahata, explained how farmers are suffering due to bad prices for farm produce, like Nandolo and maize. He also rubbished assertions that MCP did nothing for 30 years yet the same people are using offices and houses built by Dr Kamuzu Banda.

The Regional Chairman for Eastern Region, Hon. Mchilima, informed the crowd that things have changed and eastern region is becoming an MCP stronghold and it wants change in this country. “There is stinking corruption in this country…Things are getting bad each passing day, only rich people are able to access quality education. The poor can’t get good education. Our hope and Malawians hope is in you Dr Chakwera and your team. It’s huge task you will have to transform this great nation but with help from your team you will make it.”

Before the president spoke, Hon. Sidik Mia addressed the crowd. In his remarks, he condemned what the authorities tried to do by refusing MCP hold the rally at the venue.

“They tried to bar us from using this ground we shall always prevail. The country has suffered a lot. Our health system is not functioning. A child dies because of lack of ambulances. Our youths are graduating from colleges but can’t get employment. Maize production is so high but our farmers are being robbed as they are selling a 50kg bag of maize for K3,000.00.

This party with Dr. Chakwera will go to every corner of Malawi articulating issues and policies that we will be doing under MCP government. Dr LAZ has assured me that he wants hard working people, people who want to serve and not to enrich themselves. He believes in servant leadership. He is already focusing on developing this nation.

The event was spiced even more when the Deputy Secretary General, Honorable Eisenhower Mkaka, welcomed people from various political parties into MCP, including Former Mangochi Lutende MP, Hon. Abdallah Shabani Makumba