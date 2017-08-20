‘MCP on the move,’ says Sidik Mia

He wrote on his facebook page:

Greetings fellow countrymen and women,

As some of you are aware, we conducted a successful rally at Balaka Primary school ground yesterday. We thank God for his grace because other quarters, on frivolous reasons, tried hard to block us from conducting the rally. They did not succeed.

Nevertheless, we appeal for political tolerance in our country—we really need political tolerance. We need political civility in this country.

Having said that, allow me to thank the people of Balaka for coming in their large numbers to hear our message. We do not take their rare show of support for granted.

Fellow countrymen and women, we are seeking your support.

We are seeking your support because we know that the greatest enemy derailing development in our country is corruption and as a party, led by our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, shall launch a full scale war against corruption. This country will be cleaned of this evil. Make no mistake, we will defeat corruption!

We are seeking your support because we know that our youths are graduating from colleges but can’t get employed. We have a plan to create jobs for our youths—well paid jobs.

We articulated these and other pertinent issues during the rally and we appeal to you to consider attending our rallies once you hear that the party will conduct a rally in your district. We want to engage you with issues so you can make an informed decision to support us.

During the rally, I reaffirmed the pledge I made in Chikwawa that I will work hard and do all I can to help our party and our president Dr. Chakwera, liberate this country from corruption, cronyism, nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, hunger, disease and all the vices affecting our country.

We want a country where merit will prevail over nepotism, cronyism, tribalism and regionalism.

God bless you all,

Sidik Mia

MCP Member