MCP set to conduct rally in Balaka today

BALAKA, 19 Aug 2017 (MCP Strategic Communications Unit)—As part of the rebuilding process, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will today conduct a rally at Balaka Primary School ground in Malawi’s eastern district of Balaka.
Party President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and all other senior party officials will address the rally.
Writing on his facebook page, the party’s new catch Sidik Mia, who has been mobilizing people to attend the rally since yesterday, has urged people in Balaka to come to listen to the MCP message.
“We would like to ask for your support and it would be very important to hear what we have to say with regards to issues affecting our country,” he wrote.