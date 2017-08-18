Unima salary disparity saga resolved

The newly appointed University of Malawi (UNIMA) Council has reached an agreement with academic members of staff who were complaining of a 40 per cent salary disparity with other academic members of staff at the same grade within UNIMA.

A single salary scale for academic members of staff, who were lower paid than their colleagues with medical qualifications with effect from July 1 2017, was among the resolutions that both parties agreed on at a meeting held at Kuchawe Inn on June 20, 2017.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lilongwe UNIMA Council Chair, Dr James Maida said the meeting did not take into account the symbiotic relationship between the academic staff and support staff as academic staff cannot discharge their duties without the services of the support staff and vice versa.

“I was surprised to learn that the University of Malawi Workers Trade Union (UWTU) had written a letter on June 29, 2017 to UNIMA management giving a 21 day ultimatum to respond to their wish to have the support staff salaries adjusted by 40 per cent failing which union members would withdraw their labour” he explained.

Maida stressed that the council recognised that to foster the creation and maintenance of an environment of mutual trust and respect among council, management and both staff and students union, there was need for establishment of a structured dialogue mechanism that enabled disputants to see no need for them to turn to court litigations but rather seek amicable resolutions of disputes.

“A salary adjustment of 25 per cent to be paid within the 12 months period starting from the Jjuly 1, 2017, starting with 13 per cent immediately and the remaining 12 per cent will be decided in January 2018 during the mid year review were among other things decided on after negotiations with the UWTU leadership” the Chair pointed out.

Maida added that the fact that UWTU accepted 25 per cent instead of the 40 per cent originally demanded, spoke volumes for their exemplary understanding and patriotism.

University Finance officer, Henry Chiwaya said their wage bill has gone up by 2.5 billion kwacha, moving from 17.3 billion kwacha to 20.4 billion kwacha since government had made a provision of 10 per cent salary increment which was around K 1.7 billion, so there is a gap of K 900 million regarding the amount that we will require to pay the new salaries.

“Government has provided K 23 billion and the university will generate K 14.5 billion, so from the government subversion we will pay about 90 per cent and the balance will be paid from the own generated level of income” he said.

Chiwaya added that it will try to meet the shortfall through innovative measures such as avoiding closures to ensure students attend classes and pay fees, consultancy fees and rent out infrastructures during holiday periods.

Meanwhile, an independent taskforce has been established to oversee the delinking of the Polytechnic, College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing from UNIMA whilst Chancellor College continues operating as University of Malawi.