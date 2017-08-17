Zimbabwean star in Nyasa Big Bullets camp

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Nyasa Big Bullets, who are trailing their arch rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers with seven points in the TNM Super League, are doing everything possible to strengthen the squad with latest being the incorporation of Zimbabwean star, Silva Chawe.

In an interview with the local media, Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga confirmed the development but could not give full details.

“Yes we can confirm that we have a new player in our camp. He has been training with us for the past few days and our technical panel is taking a close eye on him.

“We hope to sign him if our technical panel gives us a go ahead,” said Chigoga.

The foreign player is an attacking midfielder but can also play on the left wing, according to Chigoga.

He pointed out that the player has been outstanding during the two days he has trained with the club which commands a large following in the country.

The development comes at a time when TNM Super League has reached an exciting point where no one can precisely predict would be the champion.

Wanderers started well by stretching the lead but Silver Strikers, who are yet to taste a defeat, narrowed the margin and they are now two points the leaders.

Wanderers and Silver Strikers have also foreign players.