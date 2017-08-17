Malawi soldiers ambushed: TNM Super League

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Wednesday invaded the Moyale Barracks with dangerous rifles by whacking the soldiers 5-1 in the TNM Super League at Balaka Stadium.

Moyale came with a revenge in mind having lost to the Nomads 2-3 in the Airtel Top 8 semi final but the Lali Luban road boys just added an insult on an injury.

The win has pushed the Nomads ahead of the League’s log table with 31 points, two points ahead of second placed Silver Strikers and seven points ahead of their arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets narrowly beat Red Lions 1-0 as the Nomads were baptizing the Kaning’ina soldiers.

Wanderers will meet Moayale again in the Carlsberg cup semi final on 26th August at Mzuzu Stadium while Bullets will also meet Red Lions on 27th August at Bingu National Stadium.