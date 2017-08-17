Legal experts offer President Mutharika refresher course on court orders: injunctions are granted on merit

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Legal experts have taken a swipe at Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika for tampering with the constitutional rights of the citizenry following the president’s protest against injunctions being issued by the courts.

In an editorial comment by The Nation Newspaper, the legal scholars have expressed the Malawi leader’s sentiments as very unfortunate considering that Mutharika is also a renowned legal expert who taught in law in the United States of America for several years.

Mutharika said at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Tuesday during the swearing-in of the two newly appointed High Court judges Jack N’riva and Thomson Ligowe, that some of the injunctions as “unreasonable and irresponsible”.

But the paper pointed out that an injunction is a remedy that a complainant gets from the court and that “it is a right that should not be tampered with.”

The paper said Mutharika’s complaint “smacks of double standards”, saying the President could be suggesting that the injunctions are erroneously granted or the Judiciary is incompetent and indifferent to the situation and that would be “undermining another arm of government.”

It backed the Judiciary, saying injunctions are granted “on merit”.

Quoted by the paper, legal scholars – Professor Danwood Chirwa, Mwiza Nkhata and Sunduzwayo Madise – said that President Mutharika’s comments were unfortunate and a threat to the morality and independence of the judicial officers, a view shared by Malawi Law Society Secretary General Micheal Goba Chipeta.

Chirwa who lectures at South Africa’s University of Cape Town said the President “has used and abused the injunctions law to his own benefit when it suited him.”

Dr Madise, who teaches law at Chancellor College of the University of Malawi, said the courts do not just issue injunctions Willy-nilly.

“Courts do not decide on cases on their own. They are asked by litigants. And even where they are moved, courts do not just issue injunctions. They must be satisfied that the circumstance warrants the granting of injunctions,” he said as quoted by the paper.

It is not the first time the presidency has complained about injunctions. Mutharika’s brother, the former president late Bingu Wa Mutharika also expressed the frustrations on the matter and his administration passed a controversial law barring injunctions against government, but was later repealed during Joyce Banda’s administration.