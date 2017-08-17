Govt car stolen on way to help accident victims

A Toyota Land Cruiser registration number MG 563 AH has been stolen by unknown criminals in Ntcheu district between Senzani and Manjawira area along Balaka-Blantyre M1road last night, police have confirmed.

The motor vehicle which belongs to Chiradzulu Agriculture Office was being driven by Anold Chivundi and was on its way to Balaka to help in repatriation of victims of Ntcheu Salima turn-off road accident that involved another Ministry of Agriculture vehicle where five people lost their lives.

“The driver who is currently admitted at Balaka District Hospital said he was attacked by unknown criminals and was dumped at Liphava village along Ntonda earth road after he was heavily wounded,” explained Ntcheu police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu.

Chivundi 39, hails from Chimatu village, Traditional Authority Kwataine, Ntcheu.

Meanwhile, manhunt is underway to recover the vehicle and arrest the culprits.

“Police is informing anyone who may have any information that may lead to the recovery of the vehicle and arrest of the people involved, to come forward and tip us.”