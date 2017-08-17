Chakwera says Area 18 residents need psychologists

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—The Leader of opposition and president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday said the Area 18 residents need to be talked to by psychologists, arguing the people did not only suffer physically but also psychologically.

Chakwera made the remarks after visiting the residents who are still grappling with the aftermath of consuming water contaminated with sewage.

Some residents of Area 18 had sewage-filled water flowing from their taps, a development which was later confirmed and regretted by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) chief executive officer (CEO) Alfonso Chikuni .

Speaking to media, Chakwera said he believes the affected residents need to be talked to by psychologist over the sewage horror.

” Some of these problems do not only affect our physical beings, but also our psychological being, hence, the need to engage a psychologist to talks to these affected people,” said Chakwera.

“Some of us have knowledge of such psychologists so we may consider doing something about it privately,” he added.

According to Leonard Phiri, one of the residents who spoke to Chakwera, other people are still having problems such as diarrhea.

The residents through their lawyers want service providers LWB and LCC to offer monetary compensation and to immediately provide relief and potable water to the affected residents, permanently rectify the water situation, immediately conduct a wide investigative audit of the whole LCC water and sewer areas.

They also demand that they should rehabilitate all broken sewer pipes.

Following the incident, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) held a public inquiry in Lilongwe to get the views of different stakeholders including Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), LWB, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) and the affected residents.

The LWB CEO attributed the horror to the existence of worn out and rusty water pipes, saying LWB is working on replacing the old pipes some of them which are over 50 years old.

