Shameless Neno DEM Menyere impregnates married junior worker

NENO-(MalawianWatchdog)—District Education Manager (DEM) for Neno, Reuben Menyere, is walking face down following revelations that he is responsible for a pregnancy of a junior worker identified as Mrs. Sipolo who is also happily married.

Malawian Watchdog understands that Menyere has been bonking the junior worker for some years despite having his own respected family.

According to impeccable sources, a Mr. Sipolo, husband to the wicked wife, got dazed when he observed that his wife was pregnant after spending several months without sex.

Sipolo took the issue to the court where the two officially got separated and the wife was ordered to pay the husband k400 000.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the DEM has agreed to marry the wife.

However, Menyere is a senior member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church which does not allow polygamy. The church is yet to take action against him.

Further investigation by this reporter also found that Menyere favours SDA members at work. For instance, 98 percent of Primary Education Advisors (PEAs) in the district are SDA members.