Pro-DPP Chief Lundu attacks Chewa supreme leader Gawa Undi

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Insensitive Chief Lundu , a paramount chief of Chewa in Malawi, has taken a swipe at Zambia-based Chewa King Gawa Undi for sidelining him at the Ngonis Umtheto function on Saturday in Mzimba.

Gawa Undi selected a junior chewa chief, Traditional Authority Masambakhunda, to represent him, a development that left Chief Lundu annoyed and he eventually walked away.

Lundu confirmed to local media that he walked away after being sidelined.

“Yes I walked away. That is what I do when I notice something disrespectful going on,” said Lundu.

Lundu said Gawa Undi has not benefited anything in sidelining him and that he erred to snub him make a Chewa junior chief be the King’s representative at the cultural festival.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an executive member of the Chewa Heritage Group said it appears there is general condemnation of Lundu among the chewa fraternity owing to his increased divisive speeches he lets loose to different people and organisations.

“I can tell you without fear that Chewas are peace loving people. However, what Lundu has been doing lately does not embody who we are,” he said.

He added that even Gawa Undi could have earned himself a bad name had he went ahead to allow Lundu to represent him.

“Just look at what he did? Gawa Undi is our supreme chief. His directions are supreme. But look at what Lundu did? He walks away…!

“Lundu is disrespectful and has always been. He feels bigger and looks at himself as powerful. What he did at Umtheto is disrespectful to Gawa Undi,” said the member.

The senior member further explained that Lundu owes his position of paramount chief to political machinations not necessarily that he is the highest and deserved that title among the Chewa in Malawi.

“He owes much of his power to his association with the ruling powers,” he said.

Parliament rejected to have him in the board Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) saying he is too political and hardly level headed.

Umthetho is one of the country’s main cultural festivals pitted together with Kulamba for the Chewa and Mulhakho for the Lhomwe.

Lundu has been making headlines with his insensitive public utterances attacking anyone perceived to be an enemy to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Recently, he ordered that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s ECG be banned from conducting any activity in his area.