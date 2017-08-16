Embattled Patricia Kaliati sponsors Nyasatimes journalists to deal with Jeffrey Wa Jeffrey

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Frustrated and dazed former minister of gender Patricia Kaliati is desperately working hard to have the image of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezeider Jeffrey Wa Jeffrey tarnished, Malawian Watchdog has established.

Kaliati and Jeffrey have been at loggerheads since the former faced a chop in the Peter Mutharika’s 20-member cabinet.

Malawian Watchdog understands that Kaliati has launched a battle against Jeffrey and she has involved two Nyasatimes journalists namely Alfred Chauwa and Wanga Gwede.

On Wednesday, the two journalists jointly wrote a fake story which alleged that Jeffrey has resigned as DPP’s Secretary General. However, Jeffrey refuted the allegations in an interview with Zodiak radio.

But some hours later the two journalists came up with another story alleging that Mutharika has turned down the resignation.

DPP insiders told Malawian Watchdog that the story was part of the work Kaliati has assigned to the duo.

“Kaliati and Jeffrey are enemies. They don’t see each other eye to eye. They are bent on pulling each other down,” said DPP insider.

It is reported that the former minister has offered the two journalists K1 million each and more will come if the mission ends successfully.

Gwede is very popular with defaming stories especially against top politicians and very important people in the society aiming at getting bribes.