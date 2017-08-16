CSOs plan mass protests against DPP’s Blue Night donations from Parastatals

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)—In a bid to force the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pay back the money it received from councils and parastatals during the blue night fundraising dinner held at Kamuzu Palace, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have threatened to take to the streets.

CSOs’ decision comes at a time when DPP gurus have vehemently denied to pay back the money, saying the concerned parastatals paid the money willingly.

According to reports, DPP solicited money from Blantyre City Council (BCC), Mzuzu City Council (MCC) and Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) totaling K13.5 million.

The reports sparked anger among CSOs who demanded that DPP must pay back the money it got from the institutions.

But the DPP disclosed that the party is not paying back the money arguing it did not force the institutions to donate the money for the blue night dinner.

DPP Secretary General Greselder wa Jeffrey is on record to have branded the calls to have the money returned as “Zachamba” (nonsense).

Reacting on the issue, Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP) Executive Director Gift Trapence has insisted that the ruling party must return the money arguing they are to mobilize the citizenry for action if the money is not paid back.

“As Civil Society Organizations we are not going to allow having that impunity and we are warning the ruling party it will return that money come rain come sunshine,” said Trapence.

He further urged President Peter Mutharika not to allow party members to be “insulting” the citizenry when they demand answers on issues of national interest.