Carlsberg Cup semi-final venues announced: Wanderers traveling to Mzuzu

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)–The venues for the 2017 Carlsberg Cup Edition have been announced by the country’s soccer governing body Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

According to FAM Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka, semi-final number one involving Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Moyale Barracks will be played on Saturday next week the 26th of August at Mzuzu Stadium in the northern region.

Zakazaka said the semi-final number two which involves Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions will be staged at the Magnificient Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Sunday 27th August.

“The decision has been made and we have got all the two matches played next weekend. Semi-final number one between Moyale Barracks and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will be played on Saturday 26th at Mzuzu Stadium while semi-final number two between Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions will be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe,” announced Zakazaka on Tuesday.

However, Zakazaka said further details including gate charges and activities to spice up the events will be announced later.

“We will announce further details including activities line up after consultations with the sponsors of the cup Carlsberg Malawi Limited,” said Zakazaka.

Meanwhile, both the sponsors and FAM says they anticipate a highly contested semi-final clashes as it involves two military and two civilian teams.