DPP propaganda to get rid of Malawi Police IG Lexten Kachama exposed

A propaganda hatched by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to remove Inspepector General of Police Lexten Kachama has been exposed, Malawian Watchdog can reveal.

The DPP propaganda team photoshopped the the photo of Hon Halima Daudi and replaced it with wife of Dr Kachama claiming she attended oppoaition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rally.

The idea was to convince the President that Dr Kachama is a MCP guy who must be replaced as he is not part of the ruling DPP.

The original photo was taken the day Hon Halima Daudi joined MCP.

The propaganda was carried by one of the old online news outlets.

Our state house sources have confirmed with us that the picture has been presented to president Mutharika to falsely confirm that Kachama is a member of opposition and has to be replaced.

Last week, Kachama’s PA was transfered to Chitipa based on the same fake intel report that he was sent to attend MCP rally by his boss Dr Kachama.

The fake story did not indicate where and when the purported MCP meeting that Mrs Kachama attended took place.

Dpp is famous of fake stories aimed at misleading the public to sustain their continued grip for power. Unfortunately, Malawians are such a gullible lot who buys even the cheapest propaganda hook, line and sinker.