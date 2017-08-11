DPP Government stops Dowa District Hospital Closure to save underperformer Minister Kalirani’s face

DOWA-(MalawianWatchdog)—In a bid to rescue Minister of Gender Jean Kalirani from an embarrassment, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has stopped the Medical Council of Malawi from closing Dowa District Hospital. Kalirani comes Dowa and she also served as Minister of Health but many analysts have been describing her as an under-performer.

Late last month the Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) inspected the hospital and found that there was serious sanitation and hygiene concerns that would create a disease outbreak if no action was taken.

The hospital is located in Kalirani’s home district and it would bring shame to the government for failing to manage the only reliable hospital in the district for less privileged citizens.

Some of the Dowa District Hospital members of management told Malawian Watchdog that sanitation and hygiene issues were far from over at the hospital and that government decision to instruct the council not to close the hospital was politically motivated.

“To be honest the sanitation and hygiene issues cannot be resolved overnight here. All the septic tanks are full and there is spillage of wastes in the water closet toilets, the pit latrines are also full and there are cockroaches around.

“If you ask me, I would gladly agree with the Medical Council of Malawi decision to close the hospital until the issues are resolved”, said the source who spoke on strict condition of anonymity.

Last Friday, Assistant Registrar at Medical Council of Malawi responsible for Professional Practice Richard Ndovie said that the hospital was not in good condition for use.

“Toilets are blocked, the sewage systems are not working and pit latrines around the facility are closed for use,” he observed.

Ministry of health officials refused to comment on the matter when contacted.