Wanderers’ players happy at last after getting their dues

Be Forward Wanderers players can now afford a smile as the executive has settled their outstanding dues amounting to K5.5 million. Last week players took the executive committee to task for their dues threatening not to play the fierce Blantyre derby against arch-rivals Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday they lost 1-0.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao confirmed settling the outstanding allowances in the region of K5.5 million.

Butao said although the team secured K100 million annual sponsorship from Japanese second-hand car dealers, Be Forward the money was not enough to meet the total budget of running the club in a season.

“We don’t only depend on sponsorship because it cannot meet our budget. So we subside with what we get from gate collections,” Butao said.

He also attributed the delay to pay players to logistical arrangement by Be Forward in releasing funding to the club.

“Normally the funding comes periodically. It’s not that they give us a big chunk at once,” he added.

“Players should understand that this is not something of we like.”