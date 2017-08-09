Malawi former President Joyce Banda fires back at warrant of arrest report

On Monday 31 July 2017 the Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Police Service issued a press statement and held a press conference communicating to the general public that a warrant of arrest has been issued against me, purportedly because they claim I have committed offences relating to abuse of office and money laundering when I was President of the Republic of Malawi. To this day my lawyers have not had sight of the said warrant of arrest and are in the courts on my behalf.

I have faith in our judiciary system and believe that when these frivolous charges are eventually brought before the courts, they will be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. I have taken note of all attempts to smear my name by various individuals and organisations and the ensuing political witch hunt. Let me state that I reserve my rights to take appropriate action against these and any other individuals and groups bent on destroying my reputation.

I want to assure the Malawian people that I remain steadfast and strong and will continue to serve them. I have spent the last year serving as a Distinguished Fellow at two Distinguished Think tanks researching on the participation of women in leadership and girl’s education and harmful traditions. I completed this research on the 27th of July 2017.

On the 31st of July 2017 I called the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and cabinet informing him of my return and asking for several issues including the status of the renovations to my official residence that had been ongoing for a year. Two hours later the above mentioned press statement was issued by the police.

I look forward to coming home soon and continuing to play my part in the development of Malawi as a former Head of State.