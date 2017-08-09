MALAWI ENGANGEMENT GROUP (MAENGA)

OBJECTIVES, MEMBERSHIP, CODE OF CONDUCT AND SUMMARY OF DISCUSSIONS

Table of Contents

Introduction

Objectives of MAENGA

Membership of MAENGA

Code of Conduct

Time Table for Change

Summary of Initial Topics Discussed

Topic 1: What Should be done to increase Private Investment

In Malawi

Topic 2: Malawians and Mass Participation in Protests

Part of Government Accountability

Topic 3: Government Separation of Powers

Topic 4: The Constitution of Malawi and Powers of the

President

Topic 5: The Content and Quality of Education in Malawi

Topic 6: The Vision of Malawi for the next 10 years

Topic 7: Freedom of Access to Information

Topic 8: Role of ADMARC in Reducing Rural Poverty

Topic 9: Women’s Rights and Issues

Topic 10: Vision for Majority Ownership of Businesses

by Malawians in the next 10 years

Topic: 11: Political Development in the Next 10 years

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP: OBJECTIVES, MEMBERSHIP, CODE OF CONDUCT AND SUMMRY OF DISCUSSIONS

Introduction

Malawi has been in the Press for all the wrong reasons for some time. The dream of a better Malawi that was supposed to be realised after the end of the one-Party rule in 1994, turned into a nightmare to this day. The democratic dispensation has been side tracked into a gravy train of plunder of public resources, greed on the part of those entrusted with state power. Such is the scale of official lawlessness that an international scandal of international proportion known as “Cashgate” resulted in a drying of donor aid to Malawi. The youth are alienated from their government, their future is uncertain and in doubt.

It is in this context that through his many initiatives and comments, Mr Jumah proposed the formation of what he called “Malawi Engagement Group” (MAENGA). This is how he described the objective of MAENGA: “In looking into the future we have to focus on the present, in focusing into greater future we must revisit our steps from where we are coming from…” …….”Malawi’s future was misdirected on the 2oth May,1994”…… “The youth of today want to restart, remake, reconstitute and re-do what was made wrongly.”….” In doing this we are asking for the listening ears of the President himself, the leader of opposition and all political parties more particularly the quasi-religious group PAC………”. “The youth of Malawi want to engage all stakeholders and start talking so that the new better future is hatched.”

Mr Jumah then appealed “to all citizens as well as media houses —-–-to take us seriously and listen to us because the future is in our hands and therefore there can never be something for us without us”.

This first Report of the Group covers the objectives of Maenga,its membership, code of conduct and summary of the initial discussions.

Objectives of MAENGA

The goal of MAENGA is to contribute towards the creation of a better Malawi. This task is implemented by:

Examining what morally, socially, politically and economically went wrong over the past 53 years;

Understanding and analysing why our country is still in a mess after 53 years of Independence

Following events of the present and suggesting what needs to be done/changed in various areas in order to create a better future including (but not exhaustively):

in order to create a better future including (but not exhaustively): Political culture and governance

Social Development and culture

Economic development

Civic Education on the relationship between the people and their government; constitutional rights; and citizen activism in ensuring good governance covering transparency, accountability and public recourse

Disseminate the proposed changes that need to be made to all stake holders: Government, Political parties, Members of Parliament, the media (newspapers, radio and television), Civic authorities, traditional authorities, Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) especially, Churches, Public Affairs Committee and other pressure groups, and the general population.

Membership of MAENGA

In short, in its task of pointing out “what went wrong without fear, and suggest “solution and seek its implementation’’ MAENGA invited and challenged “all critical thinkers, critical planners, critical analysers, critical debaters and all those who think they are intelligent” to join the platform.

Code of Conduct

The following code of conduct is to be followed by MAENGA members:

“No one will be allowed to castigate, insult, molest, threaten, harass, scare anyone or interfere with any discussion”

The platform is not affiliated to any political party but is exclusively intended to champion patriotism and citizenship

Time Table for Change

It is MAENGA’s goal to see the creation of a new and better Malawi in the next 24 months.

SUMMARY OF INITIAL TOPICS DISCUSSED

As a first instalment, the topics below were selected for discussion by members. This section presents the topics together with a brief background and summary responses. It should be noted that the responses are diverse and in some cases, contradict each other on a particular issue. This is what is deliberately encouraged in this first round of responses. Consensus recommendation/opinion on a topic/issue will be dealt with by Special Committees at a later stage. It will be the consensus recommendation/opinion that will be adopted as MAENGA’s position.

The topics focussed on promotion of unity, membership of Ministers in Executive Branch and parliament; investment promotion policy (citizen and non-citizen), Political Development; citizen participation in ensuring government accountability through mass action, issues of national unity, education, role of women and women issues; Malawi’s socio-economic indicators and related issues.

Topic 1: What should be done to Increase Private Investment in Malawi

Background

Unemployment is a very serious challenge in Malawi. This can be solved by business activity which can only take place by attracting/encouraging investment. But investment must also mean citizens taking control of their economy. No meaningful development can be sustained with reliance on foreign investors only. Foreign control of the economy means foreign political control. Many countries (India, China, Korea Philippines and others) reserve areas of business for citizens; some for joint ventures and others can be wholly owned by foreigners.

Questions/Area of Interest:

Promoting Investment by Citizens Resident in Malawi

Responses

Citizens should be given tax breaks to start businesses

Areas of investment by citizens should depend on the person’s financial assets. Those with more financial assets should invest in high investment businesses

Interest rates should be low to make it possible for citizens to borrow to finance businesses

Establish a Citizen Small Business Agency to provide low interest/interest free loans and special attention should be given to women business development

Establish a Small Business Plans and Mentoring Agency to assist in preparations of business plans, mentoring and monitoring of small businesses

Establish a development Corporation (preferably public-private joint venture) to finance large projects

(b) Attracting Investment from Malawians in Diaspora

Responses:

Give them tax breaks

Interest rates should be low to encourage investment

Equipment and machinery should be brought in tax free

Create a Special Ministry/Unit to attract investment from Malawians in Diaspora

Malawi Mission abroad must actively interact with Malawians in Diaspora regarding their investment plans back home and provide them with the necessary information

(c) Attracting Investment by Non-Citizens

Responses

Non-citizens can wholly own farms, factories and plantations

Government must improve economic management and policy; eliminate corruption in order to attract non-citizen investment

Government must establish a one-stop shop agency to facilitate processing of foreign investment applications and business establishment to reduce red-tape

(d) Should some businesses be reserved for citizens (those in Malawi and those in Diaspora)?

Responses

Foreigners should not have businesses in real estate, retail, saloons cafeteria, forestry, fishing

(e) Should Some businesses be reserved for Joint Ventures ?

Responses

Joint ventures should be encouraged in infrastructure development :

: roads, railways, water, power

Citizens must provide land and security while non-citizens contribute financing

Joint ventures in farming, mining, export-import business, and machinery and equipment

Should there be areas in which Foreigners can wholly own Businesses?

Responses

High-tech industries and research

Topic 2: Malawians and Mass participation in Protests as part of Government Accountability

Background:

In all true democracies, the general public regularly expresses its displeasure against or support for controversial Government policies or demand government action to address an emergency. This is part of “rule by the people” in enforcing government accountability. Unfortunately, this does not happen much in Malawi with a few exceptions. This explains why, to a large extent, government feels free to do anything as it pleases much to the detriment of wellbeing of the citizens.

Questions/Area of Interest:

Why do Malawians not protest as much/as often as happens in other countries?

Responses

Fear of government reprisals (arrests or killing)

Indoctrination of power of government during the one-party rule; recent killings of demonstrators

What should be done to improve mass reactions to express disapproval of unpopular policies or lack of government action to address issues?

Response

Civic education on constitutional rights

What legal support mechanism can be put in place to protect the citizens who want to sue government for some wrong-doing on the part of government?

Responses

Law society to be more active

Financial support for legal costs from well-wishers and NGOs

Legal Aid must be sufficiently funded

Why do opposition parties not lead in mass actions against bad government policies?

Responses

Political mutual jealousy among opposition parties

Some of them are compromised

Lack of knowledge of constitutional rights

Topic 3: Separation of Powers

Background

The democratic form of Government depends on Checks and balances of three branches: The Executive Branch: President supported by a Cabinet, assents/signs Bills passed by Parliament into law; can seek changes/amendments to Bills passed by Parliament; propose Bills for Parliamentary approval; implements the laws (after passage of Bills by Parliament);

The Legislative Branch: Passes Bills for assent by President to become law; holds the Executive Branch Accountable;

The Judiciary: Interprets the Laws

Issue

Ministers are both Members of the Legislative Branch as Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Executive Branch as advisors to the President. This arrangement means that Ministers are conflicted. They cannot keep the Executive Branch in check in their capacity as MPs and be part of the Executive Branch at the same time.

Questions/Areas of Interest:

Should the Constitution be Amended to have Ministers removed as MPs?

Responses

Constitution should be amended so that Ministers should not also be MPs just as the President and Vice President are not MPs

Ministers and the President should be politicians with a common ideology

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker Should also be Independent of any Political Party

Ministers should be non-political professionals (like the USA system). A Parliamentary Committee should interview the shortlisted candidates for ministerial posts and recommend two or three names for Presidential choice

No Minister should be sacked by the President without review by a parliamentary Committee (Constitution to be accordingly amended)

As MPs Ministers are likely to be given preference in allocating development projects in their constituencies compared to ordinary MPs. Should Ministers be non-political appointees (simple professionals who must not belong to any party?

Responses

Minsters are given preference in allocating projects compared to ordinary MPs

To eliminate the bias Ministers should be simple professionals who do not belong to ant party (Constitution to be amended accordingly)

Budgets must first be discussed with stakeholders (Labour Unions, Business Community, Committee of Traditional authorities, Youth Representatives, NGOs, etc.). After that a parliamentary Committee must appraise it. These consultations must take place before the Budget is presented to parliaments.

There must be a policy for balanced regional development (access to water, schools/1000 of school-going age group of children; hospitals/number of nurses/doctors per 1000 of population)

Topic 4: The Constitution of Malawi and Powers of the President.

Background:

The Oath of Office taken by the President binds him/her to uphold the provisions of the Constitution of Malawi.

Issue:

By disobeying the court order on the High Court not to allow Dr Chaponda to execute his official duties s Minister, the President violated the Constitution under which a court order cannot be disobeyed even by the President.

Questions/Areas of Interest:

What should be done about the violation of the oath of Office?

Responses

He violated the oath of office and must apologise

He must be impeached

What Changes (amendments) should be made to ensure that future presidents will not repeat the violation of oath of office?

Responses

The Constitution must be amended to empower the courts to enforce/rule on violation of oath office

Presidential immunity must be removed from the constitution

Amend the Constitution to allow the Law Commission to petition parliament censure or move a vote of no confidence motion to impeach the president

Amend the constitution to allow the law Society to sue the president in the constitutional court

The Attorney-general must be summoned by the Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee for not advising the President not to violate his oath office.

Issue: The Constitution gives the President powers to appoint Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Questions/Areas of Interest:

Should the number of ministers be limited by the constitution to ensure efficiency and cost-saving?

Responses

The constitution must not limit the number of minister; the Planning Commission must do so from time to time

Constitution must limit the number of ministers to save on cost and ensure efficiency

Constitution must limit the number of minister in much the same way as with vice presidents

What other cost-saving measures should be made by government?

Responses

The post of second Vice President must be abolished (although it is not filled)

State Houses should be limited to 4

There should only 1 State House; 1 vacation State retreat;

Presidential motorcade/convoy should be reduced to 3-5 vehicles and Police escort motor cycles

Parastatal vehicles must not be obligated/commandeered for pollical rallies (any dressing of party uniform and references to a party at a meeting is a political rally

There must be a distinction between (official engagements to do with government duties must never be associated with party slogans).

Topic 5: The Content and Quality of Education in Malawi

Background

The quality of human capital is the most valuable resource for any country. It determines the level of development and ultimately the quality of life of its citizens. The quality of education is central to the development and nurturing of this human capital.

Issue:

In recent years Malawi’s quantity and quality of education has deteriorated drastically.

Questions/areas of Interest:

What is the current content of Malawi’s Education?

Responses

Pre-schools : There are no government pre-schools. This is a very serious gap as this is a crucial period in the development of the child to develop basic skills of eye-hand coordination; through drawing; observation; expanding their curiosity (development of a scientific mind)

: There are no government pre-schools. This is a very serious gap as this is a crucial period in the development of the child to develop basic skills of eye-hand coordination; through drawing; observation; expanding their curiosity (development of a scientific mind) Primary education should have strong science and maths content

should have strong science and maths content Teaching should be in local language. Children learn more quickly in their own language (Chinese, Japanese, French, Arabs, Indians, etc. teach their children in their local languages

English, Portuguese French should be taught as subjects

Secondary education teaches science and maths but not much practical subjects. This must be done to encourage creativity and inventiveness

teaches science and maths but not much practical subjects. This must be done to encourage creativity and inventiveness Choice should be made between more science/maths/technology and humanities (history, literatures, geography civics, poetry, drama)

Tertiary Education: Subjects taught are not linked to the needs of the market place or career independence to be self-employed/be an employer

How good is the quality of education in Malawi?

Responses

Primary school education quality is poor

education quality is poor It does not teach hands-on subjects (tourism, design, visual art, dance, drama, music, business studies, etc.)

Secondary Education is better in private schools than in Government schools

is better in private schools than in Government schools There is stress on white collar jobs not hands-on skills (tourism, design, visual art, dance, drama, music, business studies, etc.)

Tertiary Education (university) quality is not good. There is no teaching of kills that enable the students to become independent self-employed individuals; or be creative.

How can both the Content and Quality of Education be Improved?

Responses

More practical-type of education than theory (designing/repairing products like TVs, cellular phones, crop production, etc.)

More technical training institutions

The student-teacher ratio is very high in all institutions (50/1 in many cases); it should be reduced to 10/1

Infrastructure (laboratories, libraries, video conferencing, e-education) must be promoted and encouraged/put in place

Equipment like computers and other learning aids must be made available from pre-school all the way up to university level (e.g. Rwanda education has introduced digital education system right from primary schools)

Government must organise science, research and inventor competitions and awards for secondary schools and universities

Design curricula for secondary schools and universities in consultations with the business sector

Private businesses must be given incentives (like tax relief) by government to take in apprentices to learn some technical skills during holidays

Should Malawi have a quota system in Enrolment in State Universities?

Responses

Quota system is inevitable for no due to the few number of government funded tertiary education institutions

More universities should be built to avoid the quota system

There should be no quota system. It lowers the standards of education excellence

Enrolment should be strictly on merit (since government universities are funded by tax payers’ money)

The quota system is unconstitutional since it discriminates based on region

Should Malawi have Elite Universities?

Responses

Yes, Government must establish elite universities that can teach subjects that will be more challenging to the average student

The country has very gifted young people (geniuses) who must be challenged to reach their full potential (in various fields).

Topic 6: Vision for the next 10 years

Background

It is impossible to plan for a better future without assessing the current position and chart road map of desired targeted benchmarks in the period ahead. It is through such planning that national resources (Human, financial and natural) can be mobilised and deployed in a discipline and consistent manner to achieve desired national objectives.

Issue

It is said that where there is no vision people perish. Malawi has no published and widely accepted vision of where the country is headed even 10 years from now.

Vision Benchmarks

Literacy

65 % literacy to be raised to 80 percent

Malae literacy rate of 73% to be raised to 83 %

Female literacy rate of 59% to be increased to equal that of males (83%)

(b) Poverty Reduction

75 % of Malawians live below the poverty line (less than US $ 1.25 per day). The poverty rate should be reduced to 45% in 10 years

90% live on less than US $ 2 per day; this should be reduced to 50%

(c) Mortality Rates

Reduce mortality rate to 20 per 1000 live births from66 per 1000 live births in 2010

Maternity mortality rates worsened in 2015. This should be reduced to zero

(d) Disease Control

Control HIV infections

Eliminate malaria

Eliminate TB

No malnutrition deaths

Reduce life-style diseases

Eliminate cholera

3 000 children of diarrhoea due to bad water reduce to ZERO

(e) Life expectancy

To increase from 58.3 years (2014, ranking number 165 in the world) to 65 years in 10 years

Number of doctors to increase from 1 per 50 000 of population to 1 doctor per 10 000 of population in 10 years

Nutrition

2 million people were undernourished in 2012; this should be reduced to zero

48 % of children under 5 years were undernourished in 2010 this should be eliminated to ZERO

Access to Potable Water

13 % of the population has no access to face drinking water; reduce this to ZERO

69% have no treated water; reduce to 20%

48% of the rural population travel for 30 minutes to fetch water; reduce thus to ZERO

Sanitation

47% of the population have no access to sanitation; reduce to 10%

Topic 7: Freedom of Access to Information

Background:

No nation can develop without free access to information. Now that the Access to Freedom of Information Act is in Effect Issues of Investigative reporting should serve the country well

The Issue:

The country fully taking advantage of the law

Questions/Areas of Interest:

What type of Information should the Press be regularly publishing?

Responses

The Press must dig up the information on the 13 files held by the Attorney-General on Cashgate to reveal who was implicated/involved

Historical information must come out about the abduction of Orton Chirwa

The truth about the Life of Dr Banda must be revealed

Auditor-General’s reports must indicate expenditure management results of all sections of government including State House

Appointments to various civil service positions and statutory corporations must be cross-checked to ascertain nepotism, tribalism or regionalism

Contributions by who and how much to political parties must be investigated

The cost of foreign trips by the President and ministers must be published

How must it costs to keep the many State Houses and what they are USED FOR must be published?

All information about contracts for projects (especially cost over-runs) must be known

Information about the sale proceeds (how much and what they were used for) for Malawi Savings Bank must be known

Topic 8: Role of ADMARC in Reducing Rural Poverty

Background:

Rural poverty is endemic in Malawi. Since the majority of people (80%) earn their livelihood from agriculture ADMARC was created to assist farmers easily access market for their produce, more readily access agricultural inputs and purchase food at affordable prices in the event of food shortage. In general, by giving price incentives to farmers and assisting them with inputs, more agricultural output would be produced, poverty would be reduced.

Issue:

In recent years, ADMARC has been corrupted; food is more expense than that from private vendors, availability of food is uncertain and agricultural inputs are rarely available for purchase by farmers. The Mission of ADMARC has been side tracked.

Questions/Areas of Interest:

Should ADMARC continue to be a Government company the way it is now or be converted into a people’s co-operative?

Responses

It should be a board or a cooperative of farmers who can control the pricing

It should be part of the Ministry of Agriculture. But the ministry should continue to provide extension services

ADMARC must be abolished

ADMARC must be turned into a joint venture with 60% ownership by farmers and 40 % by a private company with international marketing network

Farmers can buy shares on a voluntary basis. The farmers will appoint their representatives to the Board of ADMARC. The Private company shareholder will be more responsible for management.

How should produce Pricing and other services be Improved?

Responses

Crop pricing must be negotiated with farmers if ADMARC became a co-operative

ADMARD should improve its product export marketing

Sufficient supplies must be available at each ADMARC depot to help access to food and inputs

ADMARC must also buy honey, fish and other products and price them appropriately to ensure incentives to farmers

There must be a committee of the joint venture ADMARC to set crop prices

Should ADMARC be Commercialised?

Response

No

Should ADMARC Play a Serious role in Educating Farmers?

Responses

ADMARC should assist farmers in agricultural advisory activities (growing crops)

A joint venture ADMARC would run short-term education programmes (seminars, demonstrations, symposia)

ADMARD must distribute pesticides and seeds

A joint venture ADMARC could have shares in the agricultural implements import business and/or a locally based agricultural implements manufacturing company; it can also establish an Agriculture/Farmer’s Bank which could also provide an export guarantee for farmers who export directly; play an active part in export of produce (non-perishable products including tea, tobacco, honey) or hold shares in an Agri-processing company especially for perishable items.

Topic 9: Women’s Rights and issues

Background

Women’s rights are an integral part of Human Rights. Historically, women have been marginalised in the running of public affairs. The need to pay special attention to their socio-economic well-being has Many studies show that societies that mainstream the role of women fair better socio-economically and well-being of their families.

The Issue

Although much has been done to advance the role of women in Malawi, much remains to be done.

Benchmarks

Women’s Representation in Political Life

Political parties must field many women candidates in 2019 elections

There should be more in next Government cabinet

Malawi should implement the SADC and AU protocol of at least 50/50 representation in parliament

Women Representation in Senior Positions in Business

To give women a chance all advertisements must indicate that priority will be given to women for the same qualifications and job requirements

There should be special seminars/training in leadership tailored for women

There should be a bank specifically catering for the needs of women’s businesses

Women Representation in senior Civil Service Positions

Civil service senior positions must be balanced %0/50 at the minimum between men and women without compromising competence

Awareness of Violence against women

Women shelters should be built in in major cities

There should be a Special Police Units dealing exclusively with violence against women

There is need for public education to sensitise men against the scourge of violence against women

Girl-child Molestation and Girl-child Pregnancies

Punishment for Girlchild molestation and pregnancy must be equivalent to rape

Government must set aside funds for counselling/supporting the girl-child and the mother after molestation/abuse

Special medical Needs for women

There should be a special programme to deal with child mortality rate, pre- and post-natal depression treatment, cervical cancer screening

Well quipped Women’s clinics/hospital Units to deal with cases over and above gynaecological services

Inheritance Laws

Politicians should not be involved. The will must prevail. Where there is no will, the inheritance must be shared equally between sons and daughters (the law must be amended)

There should be civic education on matters of inheritance and constitutional rights of women

A Law must be passed to ensure that a wife and children of the deceased have absolute right to inheritance. This must apply to marriages under customary law even those involving formal polygamy.

Topic10: Vision for Majority Ownership of Businesses by Malawians in the next 10 years

Background

No meaningful development can be sustained depending foreign ownership of the economy. Like citizens of other countries, Malawians are entitled to the control of their resources and benefit from them. This is not discrimination against anybody, nor is it a negation of collaboration with the rest of the world. Rather it is a simple affirmation of the exercise of a right to which the citizens of Malawi are entitled to just like other peoples of the world in the respective countries.

Issue:

The bulk of the economy of Malawi is controlled by foreigners and naturalised citizens. This is a colonial legacy which must be corrected. It is also a state of affairs which ensures foreign control of political decisions by virtue of the economic power held by foreigners.

Benchmarks

85% ownership of land in some parts of Malawi is owned by foreigners; some estimate 81%. This must change

There must be 51%-65% indigenous Malawi ownership of key foreign owned businesses (banks, real estate, shops, retail, wholesale, transport, mining, tourism)

Any part of the country where a valuable resource is found (minerals, oil, etc.) the owners of the place must be compensated for disturbance and be entitled to dividends as long as the resource continues to be exploited

An Economic Programme must be drafted that must benefit Malawians first (South Africa, Zimbabwe).

Interest rates on loans area too high to sustain a business. Create subsidised credit and tax incentives for small and medium scale enterprises which should not be based on political grounds

Courses in entrepreneurship must be launched

Government to support leading entrepreneurs, innovators and inventors with National Awards

Informal business should be given good premises from which to operate their businesses

Re-launch a Development bank which should be a joint venture with external and local private investors.

Topic 11: Political Development in the Next 10 Years

Background

The ushering of the democratic dispensation of Government in 1994 was supposed to a sign of maturity. It was expected that the vigour of public debates and sharing of ideas on issues of national importance would unify the people, lead to careful planning for and use of public resources for the benefit of the people. Those in leadership positions were expected to be accountable to the electorate and render faithful service to the country as a whole.

Issue

The dream of the benefits of a democratic dispensation turned into a night mare. Public resources are plundered, care for resource use turned into extravagance; hope turned into despair, accountability morphed into arrogance of power and lawlessness.

Benchmarks

Democratic Processes within each Party

Political parties should not be managed as personal property of some individuals

Leadership within a party must rotate every 5 years regardless of who formed the party. Rotation should be on a regional basis

Leadership must be chosen democratically not based on family nepotism

Number of Political Parties

Responses

Not more than 5 parties preferably 2 (constitution to be amended accordingly)

At least 10 political parties

A political party that does not field at least 2/3 of the candidates in each category of elective office nation-wide must be de-registered No political party must be registered until it can demonstrate that it will have at least 1/3 of its members from each region to avoid regionalism

Relationship between Political Parties

Tolerance between members and leaders of different political parties

Political parties should not be regionally based

Civic education within political parties about constitutional rights

Each year political parties must hold a conference on national unity issues only

Unitary vs Federal Government

Responses

Federal Government but still try to correct the ills of a unitary government

Federal government to ensure equitable distribution of development resources

Eliminate regionalism at Federal level through rotation of Presidency and prime Minister

Political appointment of Chiefs what are their Roles?

Responses

Chiefs should be politically neutral and work with the government of the day

They should not be politically appointed but strictly based on tradition

Their role must be traditional issues and development in their areas

There should not be too many “Senior chiefs who cannot have the same statures as Nkosi ya makosi Mbelwa or Nkosi ya makosi Gomani. The whole system must be revisited.

Should the President of a Party be the President of the Country?

Responses

Yes, a president of the party which wins the elections should also be president of the country to avoid power struggle between the party president and national

The president’s two positions must be separated. President of the country must look after the interest of the country and not have an eye on the party. He should exercise enough discretion to avoid being seen and acting as a party president. This is the case now at each meeting addressed by the President on national issues (as opposed to party issues). There are DPP colours everywhere, that puts off citizens (tax payers) that are not DPP member