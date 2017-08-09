Leave Prophet Shepherd Bushiri alone else you may end up fighting God

It appears it has become fashionable for government controlled online media houses in Malawi to cook and spread lies against Prophet Bushiri in their desperate bid of creating and sustaining hate on this South Africa based Malawian Prophet. The reason being that they suspect the Prophet is harboring presidential ambitions owing to his pro poor initiatives he embarked on recently.

These pro-government propagandists have now resorted to using even foreign online media houses to continue spreading hate on the Prophet. Their ultimate goal is to destroy the Prophet and his ministry.

After the Grace Chinga hoax story which some cheap and pathetic minds bought hook, line and sinker; another propaganda has also emerged to the effect that the Prophet is facing a possible jail term because they say he is involved in illicit relationships with various women in South Africa and that the Prophet’s wife is mad at him because she saw WhatsApp messages of him discussing love issues with other women when the Prophet went to town for lunch.

What they want people to believe is that the Prophet is a womanizer and therefore not a man of God. What a crap of propaganda!

We would like to remind everyone that we have heard enough of this amateurish propaganda and it is now getting boring. When the Prophet was in Malawi, his haters used to spread the same unsubstantiated claims and in the long run, they were proven wrong.

Now listen and listen very carefully, if some people who call themselves more Christian than others believe that Prophet Bushiri is a fake man of God; then urge them to benefit from the advice of the great Biblical lawyer going by the name of Gamaliel.

For starters, a story is told in the Bible of misguided people who were so mad almost in the same way some are today with prophet Bushiri but then, they were mad at the Apostles who were preaching in the name of Jesus. To them, they considered preaching in the name of Jesus as absolute haram and they wanted the Apostles to literally be put to death. This is in the same way some of people today are baying for the blood of Prophet Bushiri.

But before the misguided people were to satisfy their evil desire of putting the Apostles to death, one of their own, a Pharisee named Gamaliel, a teacher of the law, who was honored by all the people, stood up in the Sanhedrin and ordered that the men (Apostles) be put outside for a little while and Gamaliel, the Senior Counsel (SC), addressed the Sanhedrin.

He gave the people a historical background of people who ever came in the past who had a lot of followers with their cause and were seen to threaten the order of the society that time but he said that they ultimately failed.

Verbatim, this was the advice of Gamaliel, SC to the Sanhedrin:

…”So in the present case, I say to you, stay away from these men and let them alone, for if this plan or action is of men, it will be overthrown; but if it is of God, you will not be able to overthrow them; or else you may even be found fighting against God.”

The angry mob listened to the advice and released the Apostles.

Similarly, in our generation, we would like to bring this free advice of Gamaliel, SC to your attention our dear readers.

In as far as we all know; Bushiri preaches in the name of Jesus. He is a proud “Team Jesus” supporter and he proudly says that Jesus is his Boss!

If you think otherwise of him, then we encourage you to let time and time only to be the judge. We are afraid, you may find yourself fighting God just like the angry mob in the narrated biblical story would have found themselves in.

To media houses specializing in tarnishing the image of Prophet Bushiri; we urge you to make a U turn and take heed of Gamaliele’s advice because when we soberly analyze the propaganda stories you write; one observes that they lack any grain of truth whatsoever. They just make unsubstantiated claims aiming at assassinating the character of the Prophet.

So far, Prophet Bushiri’s ministry has been around for quite a number of years now. Have patience. Hold your fire else you will find yourself fighting God. Let he who has ear hear this.

We rest our case!

Published: 07 Apr 2016