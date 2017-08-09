‘Lake Malawi is world’s best holiday destination,’says Prophet Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has described his home’s country’s Lake Malawi as world’s best, friendliest and soothing tourist destination.
He has since called on the world to make sure Lake Malawi is part of their must-see destinations if they are to experience the best of what God has given to mankind.
The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) made the comment on Saturday after winding up his four day vacation at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in the lakeshore district of Salima.
During the four day stint, the Prophet, who came with his church choir and the band, started off with a day at the prestigious 5-star Bingu Hotel in the capital Lilongwe as part of appreciating strides in hospitality sectors taking root in Malawi.
From Lilongwe, the Prophet, who also owns hotels in South Africa, trekked to the lakeshore district of Salima, at Livingstonia beach, where he enjoyed his vacation.