Geoffrey Kapusa banned on MBC TV for protesting continued propaganda against Sidik Mia

Media personality Geofrey Kapusa who works for the state funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has been banned to present programmes on TV for expressing dissatisfaction on shameless propaganda the TV station is peddling against Lower Shire political giant Sidik Mia.

Malawian Watchdog has learnt that Kapusa made the comments during a staff meeting which was strategizing to up propaganda against Mia and other opposition figures.

“Kodi tizingokhalira kupanga propaganda ya Mia in a democratic country [Are we going to keep on peddling propaganda against Mia in a democratic Malawi?” Kapusa asked his bosses during the meeting.

The response to his question has been a decision by the MBC bosses to ban him on TV and dump him to the radio section.

MBC is always accused of stinking propaganda against anyone who is seen to oppose or present a threat to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.