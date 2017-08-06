DPP fears MCP victory in Nsanje Lalanje constituency; dangles MK20 million to candidate Lawrence Sitolo to pull out

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dangled MK20 million kwacha to a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for Nsanje Lalanje constituency Lawrence Sitolo so he can pull out of the October scheduled by-election race, Malawian Watchdog has learnt.The move is aimed at discrediting the claim that Sidik Mia is the “political heavyweight” of the Lower Shire, a phrase widely used by the local media when describing him.

Malawian Watchdog has learnt that Sitolo came a strong second from late Member of Parliament Sam Ganda during the 2014 tripartite elections and he is feared a strong candidate who is now currently enjoying the support of the local people in the constituency.

“He is already a strong candidate as an individual and factoring in both Mia as well as the MCP effect in the equation assures of a possible MCP victory which people would rush to attribute it to Mia hence DPP feeling unease,”

“They (DPP) are panicking as they fear that Hon. Sitolo may win the elections hence doing everything possible to prevent an MCP-Mia win,” said a source privy to the issue.

Meanwhile, those who pull the shots in DPP, are pondering on firing the party’s Governor for Southern region Charles Mchacha and replace him with Noel Masangwi accusing his of allowing MCP to infiltrate the Southern region which they consider their political stronghold.