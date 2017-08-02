Prophet Bushiri rules out front line politics in Malawi

Billionaire clergy Shepherd Bushiri has denied he intends to join a new political party, Democratic Progressive Congress (Depeco), saying he is not ready for frontline politics.

The South African based leader of Enlighted Christian Gathering was mentioned by Depco president Chris Daza on Sunday as possible member and financier of the party.

But spokesperson for Prophet Bushiri, Ephraim Nyondo laughed off the matter, saying the ‘Major 1’ is not yet ready for frontline politics.

“He has not yet received the said invitation to join the party and he is not ready for active politics,” said Nyondo.

Daza said his new party is for equality, empowerment, innovation and integrity.

He was however non commital when he was pressed to confirm whether Bushiri was one of the financiers of the party, saying the party had sent an invitation to him to join the party.

Daza described Bushiri as his spiritual father and said sometimes he preaches in Bushiri church in South Africa.

“Everybody is talking about the party being funded by Prophet Bushiri. We don’t want to deny now, he has the financial muscle to do so but it doesn’t mean that he is the major donor,” said Daza.

He said an announcement would be made should Bushiri decide to join the party.

Daza also parried away rumours that former president Joyce Banda was involved in the formation of the party.

He said he did not even inform Banda on the formation of the new party.

Daza was secretary general of the Malawi Congress Party before he joined Peoples Party and served as Minister of Governance in Banda’s regime.