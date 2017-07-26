Of Paramount Chief Lundu’s tantrums against Prophet Bushiri

Paramount Chief Lundu, during a ruling DPP rally in Nchalo on Saturday, ordered that Prophet Bushiri Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church should stop operation in Chikwawa because he claimed it is promoting Satanism and also because Prophet Bushiri has political ambitions. I find the chief’s remarks deplorable and not befitting a person of his caliber who represents a large community and all shapes of opinion in his area.

I should make it clear that I am neither apologist of prominent Prophet Bushiri nor a member of any political party. However, as one of the people who hold men of God in high esteem, I’m left with no option but to censure the chief because he is posing a threat to human rights clearly stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

It is a known fact that Chief Lundu is an ardent supporter of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). And it is also a known fact that DPP and ECG have been at loggerheads. Therefore, it can be concluded that his sentiments were bent towards pleasing the plot number one and the DPP gurus who were present at the rally. The man, it seems, is obsessed with the rewards he is getting after uttering nonsense in the name of attacking those perceived to be threats to the ruling DPP.

But being a paramount chief, the society expects Lundu to exude a sense of decorum in his daily endeavours and public utterances. His actions, of late, are putting the chieftaincy in disrepute. As he is trying to make himself an asset and relevant to the ruling party, he should know that this country belongs to everyone. No one is above the law, even his masters are under the law because Malawi denied the rule of an individual long ago.

It’s beyond our knowledge to know who is walking in light or darkness between Chief Lundu and Bushiri, because that belongs to spiritual realm. However, the bible teaches us that people who walk in darkness eventually become frustrated in their blindness and darkness, and strike out at all who walk and rejoice in light. It might be that Lundu is surprised and failing to understand why the youthful prophet is soaring high each passing day despite setbacks mainly from his home land, Malawi. If such is the case, then Lundu must be told in the face that Bushiri preaches about God who has everything at His disposal while Him Lundu preaches about DPP which has limited resources.

If Chief Lundu’s sentments are anything to go by that Bushiri involves himself in satanic activities, then the “Satan” of Bushiri is far much better than the “god” of the Paramount chief. Bushiri donates to the poor while Lundu insults DPP opponents to get money and other rewards from the government.

Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed (John 3:20).