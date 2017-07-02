TNM’s Zampira promo excites football fans

Super league team supporters have expressed their excitement with ongoing Zampira promotion launched by country’s elite league sponsors TNM.

TNM Launched on June 7, 2017, Zampira, interactive SMS promotion for fans is aimed at engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of weekly results and the season champion.

During the third draw, TNM continued to splash out cash to super league team supporters worth s K50, 000 cash to three people each and 50 fans were rewarded with airtime.

Masauko Nyondo from Nkhatabay and Gift Mazira from Blantyre were among the three lucky supporters to walk away with K50,000 cash each from TNM during the third draw.

In an interview Mazira who is Nyasa Big Bullets supporter expressed happiness to win in the promotion.

“I’m grateful to TNM for this reward; it will really help to boost my small business and continue participating in the promotion as well as supporting my team Big Bullets, “said Mazira.

Nyondo a Kamuzu Barracks (KB) supporter said he was not expecting to win K50, 000 after only spending K50 to predict KB and Moyale.

“Im very excited to win in Zampira promotion. It is double celebration to me after predicting that my team KB will win against Moyale,” said Nyondo.

Speaking during the draw TNM’s Senior Manager-Public Relations Akossa Hiwa said the company will continue dishing out prizes to football supports until the end of the season.

“The promotion is exciting so far, we are very overwhelmed with the response that the fans have shown to this promotion. The predictions keep rolling in showing that people are following the super league games with passion as the sponsors of the super league this is exciting,” she said.

Hiwa also commended fans for their dedication and passion to the game of football particularly super league as demonstrated by turn up at match venues.

“Turn up has been very good at the matches, as you know we not using Kamuzu stadium and instead games for Blantyre based are played in Nchalo , Balaka and Mulanje but you can see that the supporters of the TNM super league teams are travelling these long distances come to support their respective teams,” she said.

She encouraged all soccer lovers to keep sending the predictions and stand a chance to win weekly, monthly and the grand prize.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515 for the selected game. The promotion draws will be conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw.

With Zampira, TNM will be giving out cash to lucky customers in the ranges K50,000 and K100,000 every month ahead of the grand prize winner of K1.5 million read