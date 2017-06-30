Time to re-strategise for the next 6 months, Its Half Time—Henry Kachaje

HALF TIME…
The Ref. blows the whistle. It has been some exhausting 45 minutes of play that has ended in 2-0. The loosing team knows the coach will be tough on them. The stakes are high. They don’t just have to equalize, but win if they are to remain in the competition.
As for the team in the lead, the coach will not be showering praise on them, telling them to relax. He will be giving them more tips to maintain the lead or better still, widen the winning gap. The game is not over till the final whistle is blown after a full 90+ minutes. You don’t give up at half time if you are losing, neither do you celebrate if you are in the lead.
Today is 30th June, and the half-time whistle will be blown in a few hours. We will be getting into the second half a few seconds past midnight. It is time to withdraw to the locker room to meet your coaches and do some evaluations.
How well have you played the game of life in the first half of 2017? Are you in the lead or you are trailing behind? What does the score board say about your life?
What goals have been achieved and where did you have near misses? What can you learn from your performance in the first half? What new tactics should you employ in the second half of 2017?
Any substitutions you need to make? New goals? New strategies? New friends and associates? What has denied you victory and what should you do differently?
Let the next half spell victory for you. Make sure that when the final whistle is blown on 31st December, you will be celebrating victory and not crying. No matter the results you got in the first half, the picture can completely change depending on the strategy, tactics and approach you take in the second and final half of the game in 2017.
Don’t go into the second half aimlessly. You must reflect, re-strategize and re-launch yourself. Let the next half be better and more rewarding to you.
God Bless You!
