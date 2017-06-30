Time to re-strategise for the next 6 months, Its Half Time—Henry Kachaje

HALF TIME…

The Ref. blows the whistle. It has been some exhausting 45 minutes of play that has ended in 2-0. The loosing team knows the coach will be tough on them. The stakes are high. They don’t just have to equalize, but win if they are to remain in the competition.

As for the team in the lead, the coach will not be showering praise on them, telling them to relax. He will be giving them more tips to maintain the lead or better still, widen the winning gap. The game is not over till the final whistle is blown after a full 90+ minutes. You don’t give up at half time if you are losing, neither do you celebrate if you are in the lead.