Thyolo hospital health officer Fredson Kamchira dead in Nkhatabay road accident; others injured

Nkhatabay Police Spokesperson Ignatius Esau has confirmed the death of one person following an accident which took place in Malawi's lakeshore road at Kandoli on Sunday.

According the Esau, the deceased has been identified as Fredson Kamchira.

The facts of the accident according to the Police spokesperson are that a 42 year old Mr Charles Malitchi from Mwakala Village in the Traditional Authority of Makhuwila in Chikwawa district was driving a Toyota pickup Hilux registration number MZ 7309 from Zomba to Nkhatabay via Mzuzu with four passengers on board.

“As he was descending the slopes of Kandoli, he failed to control the motor vehicle due to speeding and the motor vehicle went to the extreme right where it overturned three times. Due to the impact, one passenger only identified as Fredson Kamchira died on spot after he was thrown out of the vehicle and his body was found underneath the vehicle whilst the other passengers escaped with minor injuries,” narrated the Police spokesperson in a media briefing few hours ago.

He added that the driver is currently in police’s custody and will be appearing soon in court where he is expected to answer a charge of causing death due to reckless or negligent driving contrary to section 126 of Road Traffic Act.