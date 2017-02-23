Malawi Agriculture Minister George Chaponda fired

Barely hours after he came under fire for interfering with the oil exploration licensing issues which are not under his post, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, George Chaponda has been fired from the ministry.

In the changes that Malawi President Peter Mutharika has made on his Ministerial bearers, several posts have been changed including the seat that Chaponda held at Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Chaponda has been replaced by Francis Kasaila whose Ministry of Transport and Public Works is now in the hands of Malison Ndau.In the changes, Chaponda has been dragged to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development replacing Allan Chiyembekeza who has been completely booted out of the Mutharika cabinet.

The other changes see vocal Patricia Kaliati returning to the Information Ministry and being replaced by Dr. Jean Kalilani as Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

Kondwani Nankhumwa is stuck as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development just as Atupele has to retain the post as Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

From the Infrmation Ministry Jhapie Mhango is now at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

A statement from the State House states that the President has made the changes ‘In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi”

The changes are with effect from, from today, 7th April, 2016.

Here is the full list.

President of the Republic of Malawi and Minister of Defence:

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi:

Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development:

Honourable Goodall Gondwe

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development:

Honourable Dr. George Chaponda, M.P.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Development:

Honourable Henry Mussa, M.P.

Minister of Information and Civic Education:

Honourable Patricia Kaliati, M.P.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare:

Honourable Dr. Jean Kalilani, M.P.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development:

Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa, M.P.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

Honourable Atupele Muluzi, M.P.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

Honourable Francis Kasaila, M.P.

11. Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism:

Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha, M.P.

12. Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining:

Honourable Bright Msaka, SC

13. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

Honourable Samuel Tembenu, SC

14. Minister of Education, Science and Technology:

Honourable Dr Emmanuel Fabiano, M.P.

15. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security:

Honourable Jappie Mhango, M.P.

16. Minister of Sports and Culture:

Honourable Grace Obama Chiumia, M.P.

17. Minister of Health:

Honourable Dr Peter Kumpalume, M.P.

18. Minister of Transport and Public Works:

Honourable Malison Ndau, M.P.

19. Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology:

Honourable Vincent Ghambi, M.P.

20. Deputy Minister of Defence:

Honourable Agrey Masi, M.P.