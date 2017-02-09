Terrible! 3 year old girl defiled in Malawi’s lake-shore district of Nkhatabay

Police at Chintheche in Nkhatabay are keeping in custody a 40yr old man identified as Julius Phiri on allegations that he defiled a 3yr old girl at Chintheche in the district.On the morning of February 8 2017, Mrs Sekani Nyangulu dropped her 3yr old daughter at a nursery school which is located within Chintheche trading center where the young girl is persuing her early childhood education.

Later in the day, the mother came back to provide her child with food but to her surprise, she did not see her daughter amongst the other children and this prompted the mother to start searching for her only to find her being defiled by the suspect in the toilet within the school premises.

The mother shouted for help and in no time teachers and some welwishers started chasing the suspect who was running for his life and managed to arrest him and handed him to Chintheche police and later the young girl was reffered to Chintheche health centre where defilement was confirmed.

Julius Phiri who comes Ngalauka vge in the area of Traditional Authority ( TA ) Malanda in Nkhatabay distirict will soon be taken to court where he is expected to answer a charge of defilement which contravenes section 138 of the penal code.