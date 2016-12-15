Malawi defence soldiers still not paid UN allowance as Pres. Mutharika employs delaying tactics

Now it has been close to two years since 850 Malawi Defence Force Soldiers came from DRC for UN Peace-Keeping Operations under Force Intervention Brigade(FIB2) without being paid fully their UN allowances till today.

According to the finance department and UN Allowance breakdown, each soldier has to be paid the remaining balance of MK2,000,000 including risky allowance which means Malawi Government through minister of Defence, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is keeping almost 2 Billion Malawi Kwacha for 850 soldiers.

This story has been circulating at national level through social media, mass media, in all newspapers, radios like the popular ZBS and among soldiers but it seems His Excellency who is minister of defence and commander in chief of MDF, Prof Arthur Peter Muntharika and Ex MDF Commander General Ignatius Maulana did not release the money for their own unknown reason till today.

They claimed that they bought some equipments,, weapons and some spare parts which is a blue lie because all these were already bought during the regime of Dr Joyce Banda and General Henry Odillo with the fund from the selling of presidential Jet. Moreover, UN allowances are divided into the following 3 categories: Firstly Malawi government gets the lions share, secondly Malawi Defence Force gets its own share for maintenance, innovations, equipment and weapons fee then last part of UN allowances go to Individual soldiers for the job well done.

In view of the above, there’s no way the government can go to get individual soldiers’ allowances through corruption or theft for personal gain….thats selfish, greedy and poor leadership. It is very painful and risky to be in the jungle fighting against the rebels almost a year and someone should steal your survival and risky allowances. Even when a soldier dies or gets injured during operations, there is nothing the govt does instead the soldiers’ families and children suffer alot yet the funds are misused by angry and hungry leaders of ours.

Worse still, soldiers had total hope that the newly appointed Gen Sipuni Phiri will bring change and fight for this UN allowances from Number One Account since the Ex Gen Maulana used to tell soldiers that” ndalama zanu ambuya anu anatenga akugwiritsa ntchito ati boma lilibe ndalama ndipo ineo ndilibe mphamvu zowalamula since he is Commander In Chief”.

Yet General Sipuni Phiri is silent on the matter claiming the Ex General Maulana is the one who did the whole deal.

Now all concerned soldiers are very tired of these useless and coward remarks otherwise the issue will be international scene on BBC, AlJeezera, CNN‎, MONUSCO and UN themselves so that all should be loosers said the soldiers.

All said and done, concerned soldiers will still fight for their MALBATT FIB2 UN Allowances till the government releases the money. The 850 Concerned soldiers have been so quiet and patient over the matter due to the respect of MDF Act and Malawi Constitution. Soldiers are people of high reputation and discipline so the government should not wait for Plan B, once allowances are given that will be the end of story!