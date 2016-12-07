Law scholar Ayuba James weighs in on Malawi Massive Anti-Abortion demonstrations

Yesterday a rainbow of religious groups marched in our major towns (or are they cities?) to protest against the proposed Abortion Bill, by which, the advocates want, women should be allowed to terminate a germinating or growing life at their own whims, because, so they argue, it is a woman’s right, or, if it is not, it should be, to freely elect whether to maintain the small living soul inside her or not. In other words, they want the fate of the unborn being to be completely dependent on the free will, convenience, and temperament of the woman carrying it, even if there is no any harm caused to the woman’s life by the bearing of the pregnancy. This, again, is despite the fact that the person freely and deliberately chose to swallow the watermelon and ignore all the pre and post sex preventive measures that are readily and freely available to everyone all over. The want.

The churches, as it were, do not take this very lightly. They see in it, among others, a serious threat to our moral foundations and their religious establishments. So, in a proactive approach to activism, they, like infantry soldiers in the medieval Roman empire armies, marched in masses with their religious spears and spiritual anthems, to register their strong objection to the ‘evil’ proposal.

But one thing I found interesting in the whole picture of events as I followed everything closely on facebook: the reaction of some pro-abortion activists. Never mind that most of them are self-acclaimed and self-interested.

In disapproval of the church’s role, one strand of their argument said that the church should not be concerned with issues of law and political governance. If the church wants to spread its messages, it has to use pulpit. Let them preach to their faithfuls so that those who believe must fear abortion on their own and not through the law. For the law is not, and should not be, the concern of the church. They said, and continue to say.

The other strand proceeded to accuse the church of focusing on, or being concerned with, irrelevant or trivial issues, which create or represent no problem at all, while ignoring the perrenial begging issues that cram the airs of political and economic atmosphere. Thus, they wondered why should the church march on abortion when there are traditional blackouts, hunger, acute poverty, corruption and all that. Their final question mark did not appear until they had querried: ‘is this going to bring any food to any starving Malawians at all’?

Having made out the underlying assumptions on which such arguments are/were rested, I found two things interesting in light of the two factual and historical observations that I will soon make.

Firstly, between the years 2006 and 2014, (just to make it historically simple by focusing on the most recent past), our nation has witnessed a number of organized demonstrations on a variety of democracy issues. Most notably, our leading Human Rights organizations have led us into protests on gay marriages, although at times this agenda has been shrouded within some legitimate causes so as to use and abuse the duped masses as political condoms and make the demonstrations appear politically sanctioned by the masses. But, in any case, did not bring any bottle of frozy on any poor man’s table, assuming the poor people the CSOs have always used in their protests have dining tables at all. Yet, at no point in time has any of them attempted to make any slight noise on the Labour rights of the thousands of innocent Malawians being exploited by the Capitalist tobacco farmers in Mzimba and like areas where people are still slaves in this century. Isn’t this interesting?

Secondly, and even more striking, is the fact that it is the same religious organizations that brought about the so-called democracy that opened up the big mouths of these ‘busy bodies’ and everyone else so as to be able to openly discuss their ‘rights’ today. You will all recall that the most significant step towards democracy in Malawi was the pastoral letter which was authored and issued by the clergy in 1992 or thereabouts. It is also the churches, particularly the Roman Catholics, that took their people to the streets to passionately protest against one party dictatorship and agitate for multiparty democracy. And, it is out this democracy that the so-called human rights organizations were born; that some of us are today able to masquerade as liberal rights activists, feminists and all that.

And yet, today, against this glaring background, you do not want the church to influence the law. You want the church to be politically gagged. You want to overtake the church and appear wiser. Where were you when the churches marched for the very democracy which allows you to make the noise today? Who told you that politics and religion are mutually exclusive?

Bring us better arguments why the church should not march to influence the law. Your current arguments, to put it in the words of my Professor, are ‘half-hearted, lukewarm, teppid, sloppy, and stinky’. As stinky as your pro-abortion agenda, which the church will do everything to abort.