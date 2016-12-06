University of Malawi fourth 2014/15 congregation

The University of Malawi wishes to inform the 2014/15 graduands and the general public that its fourth congregation will be held on Wednesday, 10th August, 2016 in the Great Hall at Chancellor College in Zomba from 7:30 a.m.

His Excellency, The State President and Chancellor of the University of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will preside over the ceremony.

Academic awards and other distinctions shall be conferred to graduands from the following programmes:

CHANCELLOR COLLEGE

Diploma in Law

Bachelor of Education (Language)

Bachelor of Education (Science)

Bachelor of Education (Social Studies)

Bachelor of Social Science

Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Arts (Humanities)

Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Cultural Studies

Master of Arts in Theology and Religious Studies

Master of Science in Biostatistics

Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics

Master of Education (Social Studies education)

Master of Science in Environmental Science

Master of Arts in Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Biostatistics

PhD in Biological Sciences

PhD in Sociology

PhD in Linguistics

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

Master of Public Health

PhD in Epidemiology (Liverpool/College of Medicine)

PhD in (Health Systems and Policy)

KAMUZU COLLEGE OF NURSING

Master of Science in Midwifery

Master of Science in Child Health Nursing

Master of Science in Nursing and Midwifery Education

Master of Science in Community Health Nursing

THE POLYTECHNIC

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science in Environmental Protection Management

Master of Science in Sustainable Engineering Management

LILONGWE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Diploma in Youth Development

Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education

Bachelor of Science in Agronomy

Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Management

Bachelor of Science Agriculture (Agricultural Extension Option)

Bachelor of Science in Animal Science

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science

Bachelor of Science in Aquaculture and Fisheries Science

Bachelor of Science in Forestry

Bachelor of Science in Horticulture

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics

Bachelor of Science Agriculture (Agricultural Engineering Option)

Master of Science in Animal Science

Master of Science in Soil Science

Master of Science in Agriculture and Applied Economics

Master of Science in Agribusiness Management

Master of Science in Rural Development and Extension

Master of Science in Science in Agroforestry

Master of Science in Agronomy

PhD in Aquaculture and Fisheries Science

PhD in Agricultural and Resource Economics

REHEARSALS

Rehearsals for the congregation shall be held on Tuesday, 9th August, 2016 from 8:00 am in the Great Hall at Chancellor College in Zomba. Graduands are required to come in their graduation attire and are asked to be punctual. Only those candidates that attend dress rehearsals shall be allowed to graduate.

ACADEMIC DRESS

Academic dress for the congregation shall be available for hire from Monday 1st to Monday 8th August, 2016 from their respective colleges.

The hiring charges for the graduation attire are as follows:

Diploma/Certificate Set K 5 000.00

Bachelors Set K 6 000.00

Masters Set K25 000.00

PhDSet K30 000.00

All candidates must immediately return their academic dress at the end of the function. Any unreturned academic dress shall attract a penalty fee of K5 000.00 for the first day of delay and K2 000.00 for each subsequent day of delay payable before the release of the certificate.

PHOTOGRAPHY AND OTHER INFO

Candidates who owe their colleges money shall not be allowed to graduate. Candidates who require photography services shall be informed about the details of accredited photographers during rehearsals. Candidates should contact their respective colleges for invitation cards of their guardians.

INQUIRIES

For inquiries, please contact: Peter Mitunda or Francis Machado on the following numbers 01 526 622 / 01 524 282 / 01 524 456 or e-mail: communication@unima.mw or academic@unima.mw.