University of Malawi fourth 2014/15 congregation

The University of Malawi wishes to inform the 2014/15 graduands and the general public that its fourth congregation will be held on Wednesday, 10th August, 2016 in the Great Hall at Chancellor College in Zomba from 7:30 a.m.
His Excellency, The State President and Chancellor of the University of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will preside over the ceremony.
Academic awards and other distinctions shall be conferred to graduands from the following programmes:
CHANCELLOR COLLEGE
Diploma in Law
Bachelor of Education (Language)
Bachelor of Education (Science)
Bachelor of Education (Social Studies)
Bachelor of Social Science
Bachelor of Science
Bachelor of Arts (Humanities)
Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Cultural Studies
Master of Arts in Theology and Religious Studies
Master of Science in Biostatistics
Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics
Master of Education (Social Studies education)
Master of Science in Environmental Science
Master of Arts in Economics
Postgraduate Diploma in Biostatistics
PhD in Biological Sciences
PhD in Sociology
PhD in Linguistics
COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Master of Public Health
PhD in Epidemiology (Liverpool/College of Medicine)
PhD in (Health Systems and Policy)
KAMUZU COLLEGE OF NURSING
Master of Science in Midwifery
Master of Science in Child Health Nursing
Master of Science in Nursing and Midwifery Education
Master of Science in Community Health Nursing
THE POLYTECHNIC
Master of Business Administration
Master of Science in Environmental Protection Management
Master of Science in Sustainable Engineering Management
LILONGWE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Diploma in Youth Development
Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education
Bachelor of Science in Agronomy
Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Management
Bachelor of Science Agriculture (Agricultural Extension Option)
Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science
Bachelor of Science in Aquaculture and Fisheries Science
Bachelor of Science in Forestry
Bachelor of Science in Horticulture
Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics
Bachelor of Science Agriculture (Agricultural Engineering Option)
Master of Science in Animal Science
Master of Science in Soil Science
Master of Science in Agriculture and Applied Economics
Master of Science in Agribusiness Management
Master of Science in Rural Development and Extension
Master of Science in Science in Agroforestry
Master of Science in Agronomy
PhD in Aquaculture and Fisheries Science
PhD in Agricultural and Resource Economics
REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the congregation shall be held on Tuesday, 9th August, 2016 from 8:00 am in the Great Hall at Chancellor College in Zomba. Graduands are required to come in their graduation attire and are asked to be punctual. Only those candidates that attend dress rehearsals shall be allowed to graduate.
ACADEMIC DRESS
Academic dress for the congregation shall be available for hire from Monday 1st to Monday 8th August, 2016 from their respective colleges.
The hiring charges for the graduation attire are as follows:
Diploma/Certificate Set K 5 000.00
Bachelors Set K 6 000.00
Masters Set K25 000.00
PhDSet K30 000.00
All candidates must immediately return their academic dress at the end of the function. Any unreturned academic dress shall attract a penalty fee of K5 000.00 for the first day of delay and K2 000.00 for each subsequent day of delay payable before the release of the certificate.
PHOTOGRAPHY AND OTHER INFO
Candidates who owe their colleges money shall not be allowed to graduate. Candidates who require photography services shall be informed about the details of accredited photographers during rehearsals. Candidates should contact their respective colleges for invitation cards of their guardians.
INQUIRIES
For inquiries, please contact: Peter Mitunda or Francis Machado on the following numbers 01 526 622 / 01 524 282 / 01 524 456 or e-mail: communication@unima.mw or academic@unima.mw.
