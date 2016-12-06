EXPOSED: Why Men Cheat. Part Two

In part one, it was all about Marriage counselor M. Gary Neuman and his digging in this cheating game. That was meant to open up your eyes and raise your hair because something very wrong ought to be worked out. According to Neuman’s findings, we can all agree that WIFES make their husbands cheat. Actually, here in this subject, am leaving out those still in courtship and why they cheat on each other is another subject for the other day on the same column. To validate Neuman’s claims I had taken a mile, maybe two or more including driving a 120KM distance to reach to a conclusion and find a good word I can give to you my readers.

In the first place, I want you to agree with me that we disagree on one main point: You got married out of love and not infatuation. If you did the other way round, and your man is cheating, its simply because he might be in love now. If you got married out of love and your husband is cheating, then we can as well conclude that he is being infatuated now. Either way, the point remains that your man is cheating. Something unusual is happening which you just don’t like and of course according to Neuman, he doesn’t like it either, but he can’t help it because you are the problem. You, the wife, are the problem.

Ask me how and why you? I know you may not know it, that’s why I am here to open your eyes. Remember I’m a Man and so I know what I’m talking about. And you ladies, take heed to this and know it, and understand it. Live it don’t leave it. It’s a charm you’ve been looking for to keep your man at home.

During courtship, and before he proposed marriage to you, you were able to convince him with whatever you did or used to do, that “you are a woman he needs to spend his entire life with”. It wasn’t by chance or fortune that he knelt down with that box in his hands before you said, “I will”. In fact, that time, he wasn’t just asking, he was begging to have whatever you displayed in his eyes as loving and worthy keeping, he wanted it all to himself for the rest of his life, and that’s why he had to seek a special occasion and caught himself tongue tied every time he wanted to spell it out. All because he meant what he said.

It’s the RESPECT that you used to give him and his family and friends. The self respect you displayed in dressing and words, and he loved it when his friends could say “Man, mwasolola”. That made him a King among the wolves. Now you call him all sorts of names and he goes like, (Wow, so she was a WOLF in sheep skin). And since this sells his happiness, he won’t be idle and pretend to emotionless. He will seek happiness outside the home, which we now call CHEATING. That’s why we say, if an abused husband cannot resort to bear for happiness and pleasure, he is LIKELY turning to other ladies. Worse he will take the both.

Remember, the way you dressed on the day he proposed you. He might have surely commended how GOOD LOOKING you were. Only if he had that now, only if every time his eyes rests upon you, he sees that GOOD LOOKING lady he proposed, could he stay home and admire you all day. But, look at you. You know what you do that he doesn’t like. The dressing he hates but you insist in it because it’s in fashion. And that simply diverts his attention to that woman in his office. That lady at the shop. Maybe he thinks his ex is even attractive than you. Come on lady, fix it and surprise him. Keep your man. Ask him what he likes and do just that. It’s easy because you once did it, and you must do it the more.

Every man has sexual motives covering the ring on your finger. So maintain and do all it takes to improve the SEXY stuff on and in you. This goes beyond mere outwards looks, and its more than that tight leggings you are squeezing yourself in. its more than the curves and the hips. Be sexy in words, in texts, in deeds and just be SEXY. Stop going in the bedroom in that curtain long dress. A little exposure of the breast, thighs and that pretty SEXY smile will do. Do you know why? It’s because we all need appetizers to enjoy the meal. And this is what men talk about when they see that min skirt and boobs finding their way out of the blouse. Ooops bra.

Check this out; TEXTING

Man: Hie hun

Wife: hello

Man: how is the dei goin

Wife: gun n u?

Man: gud

Now check the same man texting a female friend (FM)

Man: helo

FM: wow, u jst txtd, cnt blv it

Man: y nt. Of cos I did. Hw z lyf?

FM: Hw els cn it b. I mc ya. Aint u cmng 2 c m

Man: Wu c.

You be the judge, as per the texting pair, where do you think the man would go? Why can’t a wife try to be attractive in her conversation? Yet when your husband cheats, you complain. Be innovative. A good friend of mine once said “women lack skills to keep a mans love ablaze when they get married” Common Ladies be ADMIRABLE, ATTRACTIVE and CARING. Above all real men want A GOD FEARING WOMAN. Be the best you can be.

You can turn the situation around. Don’t be jealousy of that woman freaking around with your man. Make her jealousy. You have all it takes. Just take it up and do your best. Don’t waste your time spying on your man. Let him want to spend time with you more than with his friends, and of course don’t instruct him to, it will all happen naturally if you prove you are he wants. Do much of what he likes and be his best friend

I can’t exhaust anything in this piece, but remember, your body is his and his body is yours. So satisfy his sexual needs and keep him home.